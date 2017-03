Tonight, a Town Hall Meeting in Templeton to discuss a proposed single lane roundabout for the 101/Main Street Interchange.

The County, SLOCOG and Cal Trans are proposing the roundabout as a fix for the traffic issues at that location.

The Town Hall Meeting will be held from 6-8 this evening at the Templeton Community Center/Women’s Clubhouse at 601 S. Main Street in downtown Templeton.