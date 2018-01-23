Tent City in Orange County 1.23.2018

In Orange county, sheriff’s deputies told squatters living in a 2-mile-long river bed that their tent community is being closed for health reasons. The tent dwellers live on a dusty trail designed for hiking and jogging.

Orange county workers will help the squatters haul their trash, store personal belongings and they’ll help move the homeless to area shelters.

Deputies believe about 450 people live on the trail that passes by the stadium for the Los Angeles Angels baseball team and ultimately reaches the beach. The deputies say many of the homeless are drug addicts. Others have mental health issues.

Neighbors have asked the county to shut down the encampment for several years. They say the squatters steal bicycles and potted plants and make a lot of noise in the quiet neighborhood.