Test Results In 9.29.2017

The results of recent student performance and progress testing released. Overall, students in San Luis Obispo county outperformed those in the rest of the state. 55% of students in the county met or exceeded English literacy standards. 43% met or exceeded standards in math.

That compares to 49% and 37% state wide, in each category, San Luis Obispo county students were 6% points above the state average, but that depends on the district..

As for north county districts, Templeton students scores were 66% in English and 50% in math. Paso Robles scores were 50% in English and about 30% in math.

The highest test scores among public schools in the county were recorded at teach elementary school in San Luis Obispo. The students at teach recorded 95% in English and 94% in math. That’s the percentage of students who met or exceeded standards. Teach is a school for exceptional 4th – 6th graders who are willing to study more than most in their age level.