Sunday is the annual Valentines Movie at Park Cinema in Paso Robles. This year, the feature film is the 1940 classic, The Philadelphia Story, starring Katherine Hepburn, James Stewart and Carrie Grant. The movie begins at 7:00. $12 admission includes popcorn, soda, Champagne chocolates and romance. The annual valentines movie. The Valentines Movie is a fundraiser for the Downtown Association of Paso Robles.

