Thefts In A-Town 4.10.2018

Blue collar crime in Atascadero.

Thieves stealing about $100,000 in tools from several Atascadero contractors. The thieves cut through a fence to a property on the 1600 block of El Camino Real. Once inside the yard, they stole from storage containers and parked utility trucks. They stole power tools and other equipment. Then they loaded the stolen items into a vehicle and drove off.

Three companies impacted. S Carlson’s Plumbing, Foundation Solutions and Masonry by Darin.

Atascadero police are asking for the public’s help in solving the crime. Anyone with information about the break-in is encouraged to contact the police, or if you’d like to remain anonymous, you may call crime stoppers at 549-stop.