A murder suspect led police and CHP units on a 100-mile chase through southern California before he was arrested.

A woman was shot to death near the scene in upland where Hill was spotted.

Police say Thomas Hill sped through red lights and led police on a chase on surface streets and freeways. CHP Officers finally pulled hill over near Gormann in northern Los Angeles county.

58-year-old Thomas Hill was arrested on suspicion of murder.