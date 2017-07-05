Thousands attend Templeton 4th of July Parade

The Annual Templeton Fourth of July Parade was held yesterday in downtown Templeton. Thousands of visitors and locals turned out for the annual event, which is in its fourth decade.

Supervisor John Peschong walked through the entire parade route with a group of Cub Scouts from Pack 234. Supervisor Debbie Arnold rode through the parade in a 1929 Coupe, with four granddaughters in the rumble seat behind her. Steve Martin and Salud Carbajal drove a muscle car through the parade route, waving at crowds of people.

Again this year, Bill Pelfry was Parade Director, but this is his last year organizing the parade. He’s stepping down after 30 years as Director. Next year, Rotary will take over direction of the parade.