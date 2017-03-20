Three Cuesta College Alumni Honored

Cuesta college honors three outstanding alumni at the annual awards luncheon. Among them, former San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Frank Meacham. Meacham attended Cuesta in the early days of college.

Other honorees include Ted Emrick, who is an artist who operating his own studio in Los Osos. Also, Jim Gregory, who is a retired teacher and author, was honored.

The college also honored six volunteers, including Dee Lacy, who is a member of the Cuesta College Foundation board of directors.