Three Fresno Gang Members Arrested In Avila

Three Fresno area gang members arrested after a fight at Avila Pier Friday.

One of the men allegedly threw a beer bottle at a woman and fractured her skull.

The incident occurred outside the Avila Pier bathrooms around 8 Friday night.

Sheriff’s deputies were responding to reports of a fight when the CHP notified them they’d stopped a car with four men, identified as suspects. Three were arrested on a variety of charges.

They’re identified as Gregory Rodriguez, Andrew Alonso and Nicholas Rodriguez of Fresno.

Alsonzo was arrested because he had a warrant out for his arrest in Fresno for domestic violence.

A gang enhancement was added to their charges after all three men admitted to being gang members from the Fresno area.