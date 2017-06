It’s official.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow for a second Garth Brooks show at the California Mid-State Fair.

Mike Bradley of the Mid-State Fair says Garth Brooks was excited that his concert sold out in under a minute.

Tom Keffury of the Mid-State Fair is claiming that the tickets to Garth’s show in Paso Robles were purchased by Paso Robles residents, not by scalpers.

Tickets for the Garth Brooks late show go on sale at noon tomorrow by Ticketmaster