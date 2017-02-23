Today, the City of Paso Robles is conducting a 4-hour public workshop to plan the future of tourism in Paso Robles. If you work in the tourism or hospitality industry, you’re encouraged to attend and participate in the workshop. The event will be held from 9:00 this morning until 1:00 afternoon at the Library Conference Center at City Hall on Spring Street in Paso Robles. Refreshments will be provided.

Among the issues the workshop will address:

-How is Paso Robles doing?

-What changes are happening in the tourism marketplace?

-What is the goal of tourism?

-How can Paso Robles best achieve the goal?

-What needs to manifest, and who will be doing it?

A professional facilitator will be on hand for the Tourism Summit today at the City Hall Library Conference Center from 9-1:00.

