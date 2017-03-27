Trad Berti Places 1st in State Meet

Paso Robles High School middle-distance runner Trad Berti placed first in the mile at the Meet of Champions Saturday night at Azusa Pacific. Running against the top high school milers in the state, Berti ran the mile in 4:10.55. He edged out Callum Bolger of San Luis Obispo High School, who finished second in 4:11.13. The Meet of Champions invites the top runners in the state to compete in the 800, 1600, mile and 3200. Trad Berti is a senior. He recently broke his own school record in the 1600.

photo credit: pasoschools.org