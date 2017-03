Arraignment set for accused murderer Manuel Jesus Perez. Judge Jacquelyn Duffy sets a date of March 29th for Perez. He’s charged with murder and arson in connection with a homicide last summer in Grover Beach. A witness telling the judge that he heard Perez warn another person, “I told you to stay out of my room.” The witness said he heard a scuffle, then later he smelled smoke. Perez later admitted to killing the man and setting him on fire.

Related posts