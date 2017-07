The National Weather Service says a heat wave is expected to begin Thursday, peaking Friday and Saturday, and then cooling off on Sunday.

We may see temperatures as high as 102 degrees this afternoon.

Tomorrow and Saturday, the high may reach 104.

PG and E meteorologist John Lindsay says the hottest inland areas may reach 107 Friday and Saturday.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with highs around 105. Northwest wind between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.