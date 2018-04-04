Trump and Border 4.04.2018

As 12 hundred immigrants, mostly from Honduras, march north across Mexico toward the US, President Trump says he plans to order the military to guard the border.

Former president barack obama dispatched 1200 troops to the border in 2010 for protection. Former president George W. Bush sent 6,000 troops to the border in 2006.

On Tuesday, President Trump tweeted, the big caravan of people from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our weak laws border had better be stopped before it gets there. Some who live near the border are requesting the president send artillery from Fort Sill, Oklahoma or missile systems from Fort Bliss, Texas to stop the caravan of Honduran immigrants marching toward the US border.

A group called pueblo sin fronteras, (people without borders), organized the caravan. About 1200 people making their way now toward the US border.