Two New Sheriff’s Deputies To Be Hired For North County Area

Supervisor John Peschong succeeds in securing two new sheriff deputies for the North County, where response times can be 45 minutes to an hour.

The supervisors, on a 3-2 vote, approved spending $340,000 per year to pay for the two positions.

Supervisors Adam Hill and Bruce Gibson opposed the expenditure.

Adam Hill saying, “Priorities are clearly being established on a political basis by the board’s majority rather than anything else.”

The deptuies will be deployed by the end of the year. The two deputies will focus on Shandon and San Miguel. They will be based in the Templeton office. That office covers more than 2,000 square miles, from Santa Margarita to Monterey County. It includes York Mountain on the west and the California Valley on the east.