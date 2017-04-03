Two People Die in Major Crash on HWY 46

A major accident on Highway 46 East left two people dead and three others injured yesterday morning.

The two car crash occurred around 8:30 yesterday morning on Highway 46 at Buena Vista Drive. A Ford Expedition ran a red light at the intersection on westbound 46. A Honda which was turning through the intersection hit the Expedition, causing the Ford to roll across the highway.

Two people in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers in the SUV and the driver of the Honda were injured. They were transported to Twin Cities Hospital.

Highway 46 was closed for about 3 and a half hours Sunday morning.

The accident yesterday was the second fatal crash on 46 in two days. On Friday, one person died in a five-car crash near Shandon.