Tyrone Anderson 5.10.2018

San Luis Obsipo police police say they’ve charged a man arrested in Atascadero with sexual assault charges in San Luis.

39-year-old Tyrone Anderson was charged in Atascadero Monday with assault and kidnapping. San Luis Obispo police say Anderson’s DNA matches that of a man who broke into a Cal Poly students apartment for a sexual assault, kidnapping and burglary that occurred back in December. In that incident, Anderson entered the residence of a 20-year-old Cal Poly female student at 11:20 at night. The 20-year-old victim was home alone. He bound the victim and forced her into a bedroom inside her apartment. When Tyrone fled from the apartment, she found her cell phone and called police.

After his arrest Monday, San Luis Obispo detectives searched Tyrone Anderson’s residence in Atascadero. They found several items of evidence. Police arrested him on charges of sexual assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping and burglary. He was booked into county jail with his bail set at one million dollars.