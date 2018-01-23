Undocumented Uber Driver 1.23.2018

An illegal alien working as an Uber driver is accused of ten felony counts, including four charges of rape. District Attorney Dan Dow holding a news conference in San Luis Obispo. 39-year-old Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez of Santa Maria allegedly sought out young inebriated women to drive home from parties, then raped them and burglarized their homes.

The District Attorney’s office is asking other victims to step forward and tell their stories.

Of the four victims, three were Cal Poly students. The fourth was a Cuesta student. They ranged in age from 19-22. The sexual assaults occurred from December 17th to January 14th.

Although Alarcon-Nunez was an Uber driver, he generally used other services including Venmo to conceal his identity.

The suspect was deported from the U.S. in 2005. The DA’s office describes it as a voluntary deportation. Yesterday at his arraignment, he plead not guilty to ten felony counts. He’s being held on 1.4 million dollars bail.