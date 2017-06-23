Unemployment rate drops in SLO County

San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment rate drops to 3% for the first time since 1999. The California Employment Development Department released those figures.

Unemployment is shrinking across the state and county.

One analyst says the county appears to be adding jobs at about twice the speed of the rest of the state.

Last year, during the Obama Administration, unemployment in the county was 4.2% for the county and 4.1 % for the naton.

The largest job growth over the past month were in construction, mining and logging.