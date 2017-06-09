United Airlines Adds Nonstop Service Between SLO and Denver

United Airlines launches nonstop flights between San Luis and Denver yesterday.

The daily 2 and a half hour flights leave San Luis around 5:30 each morning and return around 8:30.

Airport Manager Kevin Bumen says the community has expressed an interest in these flights. He says Denver Broncos fans were particularly excited about the new service.

United also flies from San Luis to San Francisco and Los Angeles.

A few weeks ago, Alaska Airlines added daily flights between San Luis Obispo and Seattle.