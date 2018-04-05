Vehicle In Marti’s Death 4.05.2018

San Luis Obispo police still looking for information in the murder of Kristin Marti, whose body was discovered in Perfumo Canyon.
They are looking for a mid-90’s red Chevy S-10 blazer.
Marti graduated from Morro Bay high school.
She lived in San Luis Obispo.
She was last seen in a mid-90’s red blazer.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the San Luis police department or if you’d like to remain anonymous, you may call crime stoppers at 549-STOP.
