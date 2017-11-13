Veteran’s Day 11.13.2017

The Central Coast Drum and Pipes performed Saturday in the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Memorial in Atascadero.

Retired air force Ltc Ed Cobleigh was the guest speaker. Cobliegh flew 375 missions over Vietnam and was awarded two distinguished flying crosses and the air medal. He’s now an author and lives in the Paso Robles area.

Twenty-five veterans received “Quilts of Valor” from the local Quilts of Honor group.

Luis Silveria was honored with a wreath at the Faces of Freedom. And the Estrella Warbirds flew over.

The distinguished Veteran honored at the event Saturday was 97-year-old Harry Moyer. Pastor John Marc Wiemann of Cornerstone Church in Atascadero gave the benediction. Taps was played by county clerk-recorder Tommy Gong and his sons Derek and Darin. The Veterans Day event a great success in Atascadero on Saturday.