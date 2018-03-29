Vietnam Veterans Day 3.29.2018

Today is national Vietnam Veterans’ Day.

A national day of recognition enacted just last year by the federal government. The last U.S. Combat troops were withdrawn from South Vietnam on March 29 1973. That was on this date, 45 years ago.

Coincidentally, today the Vietnam war memorial wall opens to the public in San Luis Obispo. The Wall That Heals, they call it. A police motorcade escorted the wall from Ventura county yesterday. It’s set up off 101 near the Madonna Inn. It will be on display today through Sunday. Parking and entry to the wall exhibit is free.

A welcome home opening ceremony will be held today, on national Vietnam Veterans day. That ceremony will conducted at five this afternoon. There will be a candle-light vigil at 7 tomorrow evening. A 2018 veterans stand down will be held at 11 Saturday morning. Information about veterans services and benefits will be available.