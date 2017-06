Vina Robles Amphitheater adds another exit to its venue.

Visitors can now exit the three thousand seat concert area on a private road that connects to Union road. The second exit expedites the exodus following the concerts. It will be implemented when crowd numbers surpass a certain number.

The exit tested during the recent Jason Bonham and Bryan Adams concerts. After Brian Adams, more than 1,000 vehicles were able to exit the parking lots in about 32 minutes.