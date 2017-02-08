Virginia Peterson School

The power went out at Virginia Peterson Elementary School this morning, so students were transported to Put Butler Elementary School via school district school busses. If parents would like to pick up their children, they can do so from now until 1:00 this afternoon at Butler School. All students will be returned to Virginia Peterson at 1:30 for dismissal. Students who participate in ASES after school program will remain at Pat Butler School and can be picked up at the usual time. The school district expects to have school restored this evening.

