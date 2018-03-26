Wall That Heals 3.26.2018

The Wall That Heals arrives Thursday at the Madonna Inn for a three day visit.

The 375 foot memorial is a ¾ replica of the Vietnam War memorial in Washington. It bears the names of all those who died in the war in Vietnam. It will be displayed in San Luis from Thursday to Sunday. There will be guided tours for local schools on Thursday. The opening ceremony is Thursday at five. There will be a candlelight vigil Friday at 7:00, and a 2018 Veteran’s stand down at eleven on Saturday.

At 1:30 Easter Sunday, there will be a closing ceremony including the playing of Taps and The Wall That Heals on display later this week at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo.