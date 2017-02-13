WalMart officials inform Atascadero city officials they are not going to follow through on plans to build a retail shopping center in Atascadero. The new WalMart store was projected to generate about $600 thousand dollars a year in tax revenue the city.

WalMart is reportedly looking for a buyer for the land, but is pledging to work with the city to move forward to identify other suitable uses. Atascadero Mayor Tom O’Malley will talk about the WalMart decision tomorrow afternoon on Sound off with Jamie Umphenhour here on KPRL.

