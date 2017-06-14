War Memorial Stadium Now Has Artificial Turf

About 200 Bearcat fans showed up yesterday for a ribbon cutting for the new artificial turf installed at War Memorial Stadium in the off-season. The new synthetic grass will save the school district more than four million gallons of water per year.

A number of luminaries showed up, including Mayor Steve Martin and City Councilman John Hamon. Several school board members also attended the event including Joel Peterson, Dave Lambert, Chris Bausch and Field Gibson.

After a lengthy speech by Superintendent Chris Williams, visitors were encouraged to walk around the field, and then the Bearcat football team played a scrimmage on the new turf. War Memorial Stadium will host commencement exercises for PRHS.