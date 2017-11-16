Warming Centers 11.16.2017

With the likelihood rain is on the way, warming centers are opening for homeless people living in the river bed and other areas of the north county.

The Paso Cares warming station is open today. It’s located on the southwest corner of Riverside Avenue and 24th street in Paso Robles.

The Prado Day center in San Luis Obispo is also open. Overnight guests will be given a safe, dry place to sleep and a hot meal at the Prado Day center in San Luis Obispo.

Pets are allowed at the homeless facility in San Luis.