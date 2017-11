The rock that someone painted to look like a slice of watermelon on the bishop peak trail has been cleaned, and once again looks like a rock.

The rock still has the shape of a slice of watermelon and still lies in the trail, but park officials cleaned the rock with a soy-based cleaner and wire brush. It took them about an hour to clean the green, red and black paint off the rock.

The vandals, who painted the rock to look like a slice of watermelon, remain at large.