Weather Etc. 3.27.2018

The sunshine is out again today, and the temperatures should reach into the low 70’s.

Transients are returning to their homes in the Salinas riverbed, looking for lost belonging and reorganizing their campsites. At local lakes, the water from the recent storms continues to trickle into the reservoir.

Lake Nacimiento has gone from 40% of capacity to 56%. Lake San Antonio from 31 to 34%. Santa margarita lake from 80 to 94%. Whale rock reservoir from 73 to 78%. Those water levels may increase another percentage point or two as the run off continues in the north county.

Today, Caltrans will be clearing storm debris from highway 41 west of Atascadero. As a result, if you’re driving between Morro Bay and Atascadero you may encounter delays between 8:30 and 2:30 through Friday. Reversing one way traffic control will be in effect. Delays are not expected to exceed 20 minutes.