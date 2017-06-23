Weekend Weather Forecast For North County

Tonight: Mostly clear, with lows mainly in the upper 50s. West wind between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with highs mostly in the lower 90s. Northwest wind between 5 and 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with lows mainly in the upper 50s. West wind between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with highs mostly in the middle 90s. West southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with lows mainly in the middle 50s. West wind between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.