Wildfires 10.20.2017

Officials in northern California estimate the wildfires caused $1 billion dollars damage. The fires burned 7,000 building and killed 42 people.

So far, one arsonist arrested. 29-year-old Jesus Fabian Gonzalez arrested in Santa Rosa. He’s described as a homeless man who had twice been deported to Mexico. Gonzalez was arrested at three Sunday afternoon, walking out of the creek area near Maxwell Regional Park.

When questioned by officials about a plume of smoke behind him, he said he started the fire to stay warm. At the time it was 78 degrees and he was wearing a jacket.

Gonzalez was booked into the Sonoma county jail for suspicion of felony arson. The US immigration and customs enforcement agency issued a detainer request at the Sonoma county jail, but the county declared itself a sanctuary county in May of 2014.