Wildfires ravaged North County over the weekend; Alamo Fire continues to burn

Scorching temperatures and wildfires ravaged the North County over the weekend.

On Saturday, a fire near Chalk Mountain Golf Course and Atascadero State Hospital burned 18 acres Saturday afternoon.

It broke out around 1:00 Saturday afternoon.

Atascadero Fire Captain Tom Peterson says multiple agencies battled the blaze, including Cal Fire, which made drops from airplanes. No structures were threatened, but it was close to populated areas of Atascadero.

The Parkfield fire burned about 1500 acres northeast of San Miguel. One structure was damaged or destroyed by the flames.

Emergency crews from San Luis Obispo and Monterey Counties responded to the fire.

Several evacuation warnings encouraged residents to prepare to leave their homes. Those were along Vineyard Canyon Road, Mahoney Canyon Road and Lowes Canyon Road. The San Miguel CSD reported that Indian Valley Road was also being evacuated.

The Stone Fire threatened several structures east of Santa Margarita, but firefighters stopped the forward progress of the wildfire by six yesterday evening. The Stone fire burned about 340 acres. It started off Huer Huero Road. Four structures were burned.

Evacuations occurred for Highway 58 from Huer Huero north to O’Donovan and Shooting Star, including Blue Road, Blue Ridge and Isabel Rose Lane. Those evacuation orders were lifted at 10 Sunday night. Fire officials expect to have that fire completely contained by late tonight or tomorrow. Click on this link to watch an update on the Stone Fire (approx 10:30am 7/10/2017)

The largest wildfire is the Alamo Fire in Northern Santa Barbara County. It has burned nearly 24,000 acres. It’s now about 15% contained. Yesterday, crews were back burning along Tepusquet Road east of Santa Maria,

Amber Anderson of the Alamo Fire Department says it’s an efficient way to gain containment,

One structure has been destroyed.

The Alamo Fire started Thursday along Highway 166 east of Twitchell Reservoir, then spread toward the Tepusquet Canyon area, near the historic land grant obtained by the Ontiveros Family, Rancho Tepusquet at the present location of Buen Nacido Winery.