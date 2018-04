Willie Nelson is returning to Paso Robles.

Willie Nelson and Allison Kraus are playing at Vina Robles on August 11th. It’s part of a 50-show tour for the two country artists. Tickets for the concert at Vina Robles go on sale this Friday at ten. They will be available at the box office during business hours, or online at tickemaster.com.

