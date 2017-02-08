Alaska Airlines begins flights between Seattle and San Luis Obispo in April, and they’re adding an incentive for Washingtonians who want to go wine tasting in Paso Robles, Templeton and Atascadero. Passengers will be allowed to ship for free one case of wine back to Seattle. They’re calling it “Wine flies free.” The cost of the shipping to be covered by Alaska Airlines. The cost generally runs between $35-65 for shipping a case of wine.

Chuck Davison of Visit San Luis Obispo County began a $300 thousand dollar media campaign in Seattle to promote tourism to San Luis Obispo County. Paula Campbell-Taylor at Graveyard Vineyards said, “I nearly had a heart attack when I heard about the free wine shipments. That’s a wonderful way to promote wine tasting in our region. This is a big boost for us, especially after the awards our wine received recently. We’re thrilled to death at Graveyard!” Daily flights between San Luis Obispo and Seattle begin April 13th.

