Woman Accused Of Slitting Boyfriend’s Throat

A woman is accused of slitting the throat of her Atascadero boyfriend near the Bishop Peak trail head in San Luis Obispo. Authorities responded to the trail head around 6:45 Saturday evening.

They found the man bleeding from his neck. A neighbor reported seeing a woman running from the scene into a neighborhood on Cerro Romauldo Avenue. Police found the woman hiding in some bushes.

40-year-old Erika Christine Deherrera was arrested and booked at the county jail.

The Atascadero man has not been identified.