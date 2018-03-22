Woman Sues Jail 3.22.2018

Another lawsuit against the county.

20-year-old Coral Erin Martin says after jail staff denied her some of her psychiatric and hormonal medication, her condition worsened and she began hurting herself. She suffered busted front teeth, a concussion and other injuries. She said she was left at the jail for five days when she wanted to be transferred to a mental health facility. She has filed a lawsuit with the US district court. She is seeking unspecified damages.

Atascadero’s Holland family received five million dollars in a medical malpractice lawsuit against the county. That came after county mental health officials refused to allow Andrew Holland to be transferred from the jail to mental health facilities. Two doctors rejected the transfer saying there was no room. Later, an investigation discovered there was room at the mental health facility.

That’s why the medical malpractice lawsuit was successful.