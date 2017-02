Yiannopolous Speech

ALTHOUGH MASKED PROTESTORS SET A CONFEDERATE FLAG ON FIRE AT CAL POLY TUESDAY NIGHT, THE PROTESTORS WERE GENERALLY PEACEFUL. THE SPEECH BY MILO YIANNOPOULOS WENT ON AS SCHEDULED. CAL POLY BROUGHT IN 109 OFFICERS TO DEAL WITH THE LEFT-WING PROTESTORS WHO HAVE DISRUPTED AND FORCED THE CANCELLATION OF HIS SPEECHES ELSEWHERE. THE POLICE NEARLY OUTNUMBERED THE 150 PROTESTORS. MANY OF THOSE PROTESTORS WERE ACTUALLY ON CAMPUS FOR A PROTEST MARCH AGAINST TRUMP’S EXECUTIVE ORDER ON IMMIGRATION. POLICE REPORTED NO DAMAGE OR ACTS OF VIOLENCE AT CAL POLY

