Yosemite Is Open 4.10.2018

Yosemite National Park is open again.

The park closed after six inches of rain fell over two days late last week. That swelled rivers and swamped the Yosemite valley with up to four feet of water. The flooding impacted electrical and water systems, so the park closed Friday. It reopened Sunday. Flooding was also reported along the Truckee river near Lake Tahoe.

The heaviest rain from the pineapple express was in the northern sierra and coastal counties from San Francisco north to Mendocino. Six to eight inches of rain fell during a 48-hour period ending Saturday afternoon.