12-Years For Prison Assault

A Nipomo man who assaulted a correctional deputy gets 12-years in state prison.

28-year-old Joseph Allen Baker pleaded no contest to felony assault on a custodial officer Wednesday. He also admitted to having a prior serious felony conviction for criminal threats, which enhanced the penalty.

He was serving a jail sentence for resisting arrest, assault and false imprisonment when he attacked the deputy. The deputy suffered a broken nose and a cut to his cheek which required nine stitches. The attack occurred as Baker was being moved from one part of the jail to another.

District attorney Dan Dow says, this incident highlights the significant danger associated with corrections work.