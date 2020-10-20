122 Unit Motel For The Homeless 10.20.2020

The housing authority is purchasing a 122-unit motel in Paso Robles that will be converted into an emergency shelter and permanent housing for the homeless. The property is believed to be the Motel 6 just north of 24th street, off Riverside in Paso Robles.

Back in mid-September, Wendy Lewis of echo suggested something may be in the works for a new homeless facility in the north county. She talked about what ECHO was doing with the city of Paso Robles at their outdoor camping facility at Borkey Flats on North River road. She said she anticipated a major announcement soon about a motel purchase by a local housing authority with state money.

On Friday, governor Gavin Newom announced the release of $30.7 million dollars in the fifth round of awards for Home-Key. That’s California’s program to purchase and rehabilitate housing, including hotels, motels and vacant apartment buildings and convert them into permanent, long-term housing for the homeless population. $15 million dollars goes to the city of San Luis Obispo. The Housing Authority of the city of San Luis Obispo will purchase the motel unit in Paso Robles.

The details for management have not yet been released, but it’s likely El Camino homeless organization of Atascadero will manage the property.

Paso Robles city council will discuss the project at their meeting tonight.