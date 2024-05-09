12th Annual Israel Week at Cal Poly 5.09.2024

12th Annual Israel Week press release

San Luis Obispo Hillel will be hosting its 12th Annual Israel Week at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo from May 12th to the 19th.

The month of May has three Israeli national holidays: Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom Hashoah), Israel’s Memorial Day (Yom Hazikaron), and Israel’s Independence Day (Yom Haatzmaut).

San Luis Obispo Hillel says they will also be honoring the victims of October 7th, the hostages who remain in Gaza, and demonstrate their yearning and prayers for peace and shalom.

Events for the week include a painting of the “P” above Cal Poly the color of the Israeli flag & painting a yellow ribbon in honor of the 133 hostages being held in captivity, a hearing by Israeli professor Sagit Yemin on the 13th, an Israeli shuk (marketplace) on the 14th, and an evening of Israeli dancing at the university union room on the 15th. More events will follow in the coming days.

Israeli Week lasts from May 12th to the 19th.