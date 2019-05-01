13th Street Roadwork 5.01.2019

The 13th Street roadwork in Paso Robles is now an overnight job.

This week, crews are grinding the pavement before it’s repaved. The work begins around 8:00 in the evening, but the streets are not closed until the restaurants and other businesses along 13th street shut their doors for the night.

When the work is completed, 13th Street will be paved and painted. Construction crews will continue working on the lighted pedestrian crosswalks across 13th street at Pine and Park. Ditas Esperanza of the Paso Robles Public Works Department says it will take several weeks to install the ornamental lighting.