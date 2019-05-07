13th Street Roadwork 5.07.2019

Road construction crews are going to close 13th Street from Park to Spring again today to repair damage done last Thursday night when a water main broke during the final repaving work on 13th.

Yesterday, crews used leaf blowers in an effort to dry the pavement and the base beneath the surface. Ditas Esperanza says, “When the water main broke, the work had to stop. A large volume of water flooded the roadway and compromised the structure of the new asphalt. The crews going to repair the roadwork again today. The night time crews are scheduled out, so they are going to do work in the daylight hours Monday and Tuesday.”

On Saturday, another water main broke at Railroad Street. Crews will be checking the damage early this week.