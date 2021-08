A 14-year-old boy becomes the youngest person to swim the entire length of lake Tahoe. That’s 21.3 miles.

James Savage of Los Banos swam the lake on August first. It took him 12 hours.

He previously swam two legs of the Lake Tahoe Triple Crown. Each is 10 miles or longer.

At the age of 8, he swam from Alcatraz to San Francisco.