16 YRO San Simeon Male Involved in a Fatal Collision 9.16.2024

16-year-old Eric Aguilar of San Simeon died from a solo incident late Saturday evening, according to a release by the California Highway Patrol.

The release says he left his home on Saturday evening at around 8:00 pm in his father’s 2019 ford F150, possibly without knowledge or permission from his father. CHP says reports then came in the next day at around 6:30 of a vehicle off highway 1 north of Burton drive; the vehicle was around a hundred feet off the roadway down an embankment, with significant damage from coming into contact of several trees. Inside was Aguilar, who had succumbed to his fatal injuries.

The release says his family members were at the scene before emergency crews arrived. The specifics of the crash are currently under investigation by CHP; they believe speed was a factor in the collision, but do not know if drugs, alcohol, or distracted driving contributed to the crash.