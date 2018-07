School Board 7.27.2018

ARE YOU INTERESTED IN BECOMING A MEMBER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD?

A FREE WORKSHOP WILL BE PRESENTED BY THE SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY OFFICE OF EDUCATION ON MONDAY, AUGUST 6TH. IT WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE COUNTY OFFICE OF EDUCATION. THAT’S LOCATED ACROSS HIGHWAY ONE FROM CUESTA COLLEGE.

TOPICS WILL INCLUDE BOARD MEETING PREPARATION AND TIME COMMITMENT. KNOWING WHAT AND WHEN TO EXPECT IT. AND KEEPING IT LEGAL, BROWN ACT BASICS AND THE LEGAL RESPONSIBILITY OF BOARD MEMBERS IF THE SUPERINTENDENT OR HIS STAFF IS ENGAGING IN ILLEGAL ACTIVITY.

THE WORKSHOP IS OFFERED BY THE COUNTY OFFICE OF EDUCATION. FOR MORE INFORMATION, YOU ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THEM. FOR INFORMATION ON QUALIFICATIONS OR TO FILE YOUR DECLARATION OF CANDIDACY FORMS, CONTACT THE COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER’S OFFICE AS 805-781-5000.

THE WINDOW TO RUN FOR SCHOOL BOARD IS FROM NOW UNTIL AUGUST TENTH.