The city of Atascadero gearing up for one of the biggest events of the year.

2018 Cruisin’ Weekend.

Hot El Camino Cruise Nite on Friday.

Mid State Cruizers car show at Atascadero lake park Saturday from 10-3.

Dancing in the streets from 5-10.

Lots of dance entertainment, and five bands performing in downtown Atascadero.

Cruisin’ Weekend is this weekend in Atascadero. It’s all free!